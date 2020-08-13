Man accused of killing 2 in backyard of area home named in capital murder indictment

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man accused of killing a man and a woman and injuring a teenager in a shooting in the backyard of a Bellmead home was indicted Thursday for capital murder.

Johnny Alvin Wilson, 36, remains in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $2.3 million, according to online records.

He was arrested after officers responded at around 7 p.m. on May 22 to a report of gunfire in the 4700 block of Florida Street.

They found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds lying in the backyard of a home.

Rachel Dionne Strickland, 40, and Christopher Dewayne Wilson, 42, both died.

Police say a 16-year-old girl was hurt, but was able to run to safety as officers arrived.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

