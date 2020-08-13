Late night shooting in local neighborhood leaves one man dead

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A late-night shooting in Waco left one man dead.

Police identified the victim Thursday as Keith Barrier, 38.

Officers found Barrier with a gunshot wound to his hip after responding to a report of gunfire just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of North 11th Street.

Barrier was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene and interviewed neighborhood residents.

No further details were immediately released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Det. Guerra with the Waco Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit at (254) 750-7614.

