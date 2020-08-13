Rollover accident leads to oil spill

THORNDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A rollover leading to an oil spill shutdown all five lanes of a local highway early Thursday morning.

Thorndale Police report an 18 wheeler carrying fuel and diesel rolled over about 1 am, blocking all five lanes of Highway 79 near Berry Lane.

Police report there were minor injuries, but a secondary crash occurred when another car hit the rolled over tanker.

Officials said Highway 79 is closed to all traffic between FM 486 Thorndale and FM 1063 in Thrall for most of Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.