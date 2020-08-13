Schools in six more Central Texas districts open doors to students

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Students returned to class in person or online Thursday in the Bynum, Covington, Gatesville, Hamilton, Mt. Calm and Westphalia ISDs.

Under Texas Education Agency guidelines, school districts must offer both in-person and online options to students and districts may choose to limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of the fall term and may seek waivers to extend the period to eight weeks.

The guidelines do provide exceptions for students whose families don’t have internet access or devices required for virtual learning.

The TEA also gave districts flexibility in deciding when to resume instruction.

The Gatesville ISD has posted its back-to-school guide online.

According to the guide, teachers and staff will have to screen themselves before coming into the building.

Teachers will then screen their students.

Visitors will be limited.

Students and teachers will need to wear masks or face shields inside the building.

They will be socially distanced in the classroom and in the cafeteria, where there won’t be a lunch line.

Instead students will get prepackaged lunches if they did not bring one from home.

The school district has also updated and increased cleaning throughout the day.

Water fountains, door handles, restrooms and sink handles will be cleaned every hour.

School buses will be cleaned before and after each run, and cafeteria tables will be cleaned before and after breakfast, and in between lunches.

Every evening, the custodians will use an e-mister to deep clean the schools.

Chance Taylor has two children in Gatesville ISD schools.

He said they’ve gotten a lot of information from the school, and he feels prepared for this year.

“I believe we have a great administrative staff and a great support staff of teachers that are doing almost as many measures as they can to keep us as safe as possible,” Taylor said.

The only thing Taylor said he was worried about was the uncertainty of the upcoming year, and what could happen if the school has to close.

“If you’ve got a full time job, and all of sudden school shuts down, then for that two weeks, you’ve got to find childcare, or you’ve got to stop your job yourself for two weeks,” Taylor said.

The district’s plan says students or staff members who test positive, have COVID-19 symptoms, or come into close contact with someone who has tested positive, have to let the school district know and stay home.

The district said it would alert the school, staff and public about any school closures or restrictions in the case of an outbreak.

In addition to childcare concerns, Taylor said internet is often an issue in Gatesville, so he was concerned about how virtual instruction would work.

School started Monday in the Lampasas and Goldthwaite ISDs.

Students headed back to class in the Blum, Connally, Malone, Meridian, Oglesby, Hico and Groesbeck ISDs Wednesday.

