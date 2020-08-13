Advertisement

Schools in six more Central Texas districts open doors to students

Students returned to class in person or online Thursday in six more Central Texas school districts.
Students returned to class in person or online Thursday in six more Central Texas school districts.(Hannah Hall)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Students returned to class in person or online Thursday in the Bynum, Covington, Gatesville, Hamilton, Mt. Calm and Westphalia ISDs.

Under Texas Education Agency guidelines, school districts must offer both in-person and online options to students and districts may choose to limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of the fall term and may seek waivers to extend the period to eight weeks.

The guidelines do provide exceptions for students whose families don’t have internet access or devices required for virtual learning.

The TEA also gave districts flexibility in deciding when to resume instruction.

The Gatesville ISD has posted its back-to-school guide online.

According to the guide, teachers and staff will have to screen themselves before coming into the building.

Teachers will then screen their students.

Visitors will be limited.

Students and teachers will need to wear masks or face shields inside the building.

They will be socially distanced in the classroom and in the cafeteria, where there won’t be a lunch line.

Instead students will get prepackaged lunches if they did not bring one from home.

The school district has also updated and increased cleaning throughout the day.

Water fountains, door handles, restrooms and sink handles will be cleaned every hour.

School buses will be cleaned before and after each run, and cafeteria tables will be cleaned before and after breakfast, and in between lunches.

Every evening, the custodians will use an e-mister to deep clean the schools.

Chance Taylor has two children in Gatesville ISD schools.

He said they’ve gotten a lot of information from the school, and he feels prepared for this year.

“I believe we have a great administrative staff and a great support staff of teachers that are doing almost as many measures as they can to keep us as safe as possible,” Taylor said.

The only thing Taylor said he was worried about was the uncertainty of the upcoming year, and what could happen if the school has to close.

“If you’ve got a full time job, and all of sudden school shuts down, then for that two weeks, you’ve got to find childcare, or you’ve got to stop your job yourself for two weeks,” Taylor said.

The district’s plan says students or staff members who test positive, have COVID-19 symptoms, or come into close contact with someone who has tested positive, have to let the school district know and stay home.

The district said it would alert the school, staff and public about any school closures or restrictions in the case of an outbreak.

In addition to childcare concerns, Taylor said internet is often an issue in Gatesville, so he was concerned about how virtual instruction would work.

School started Monday in the Lampasas and Goldthwaite ISDs.

Students headed back to class in the Blum, Connally, Malone, Meridian, Oglesby, Hico and Groesbeck ISDs Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

UIL: Live TV broadcasts of Texas high school football games OK this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The University Interscholastic League is allowing live television broadcasts and web streams of high school football games this fall in Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health

Area student with COVID-19 had attended football practice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
An area student who tested positive for COVID-19 had attended football practice, but a school official says the student wasn't infectious at the time.

Health

COVID-19: New cases slow, deaths and positivity rate rise

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The increase in new cases of COVID-19 in Central Texas and around the state has slowed, but death tolls are rising and health officials are concerned that medical resources “that are already stretched will be further stretched” as schools, colleges, and universities resume in-person instruction and the flu season approaches.

Health

Area school districts plan what to do if students, teachers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
One of the questions area school officials are wrestling with as they prepare to welcome students back to campus is what to do if students, staff or teachers test positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Local residents face eviction while lawmakers quibble on Capitol Hill

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Some area residents were facing the possibility of eviction Wednesday while lawmakers continued to quibble on Capitol Hill about an extension of federal unemployment benefits and other relief.

Health

Science and politics tied up in global race for a vaccine

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
The competition to have the first vaccine is about international rivalries as well as science.

News

Students return to class in 7 more Central Texas districts

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT
|
By Hannah Hall
Students headed back to class either in-person or online in seven more Central Texas school districts Wednesday.

Health

Over 900 in one district quarantine after high school shut down

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT
|
A Georgia school district has quarantined more than 900 students and staff members because of possible exposure to the coronavirus since classes resumed this last week.

Health

Statewide COVID-19 case count tops 500K, death toll rises above 8,700, Central Texas toll rises to almost 140

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The death toll from COVID-19 rose to more than 8,700 statewide Tuesday while the regional toll increased to almost 140 and the total number of confirmed cases in Texas increased to more than 500,000.

Health

Veteran Texas correctional officer dies of COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Another veteran Texas prison correctional officer diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.