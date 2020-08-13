Southwest will bake through coming weekend

PHOENIX (AP) - Excessive heat is expected across the U.S. Southwest into early next week, with forecasters warning of temperatures over 110 degrees in desert cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas.

High temperatures are expected to be be the norm through Monday across much of Arizona, and the National Weather Service said high temperature records might be broken in central and eastern New Mexico.

Temperatures were expected to reach 114 degrees in Phoenix on both Friday and Saturday and 113 degrees in Las Vegas on Sunday.

According to ta Twitter post by the weather service’s Phoenix office, the five-day “”can be described by one word...HOT!”

