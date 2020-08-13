S&P 500 again flirts with record high but closes just below

Advertisement

Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The S&P 500 again crossed above its record high but closed just below that level for the second day in a row.

The index fell 0.2% Thursday after another day of wobbly, back-and-forth trading.

Earlier, it briefly crossed above 3,386.15.

That’s the record closing level it set in February, before investors appreciated how much devastation the coronavirus pandemic would cause the global economy.

Treasury yields were higher following an auction of 30-year bonds and after a report showed that 963,000 U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week.

It’s an incredibly high number, but still the lowest tally since March.

