Still Hot!

Nine of the sixteen 100° days we’ve seen so far in 2020 have come this month and we’re going to continue to add on to the 100° day totals over the next few days. In fact, by tomorrow afternoon, we will meet last year’s 100° total and exceed it on Saturday. High temperatures today, tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday should warm into the triple-digits area wide between 100° and 105°. Heat index values should be, at a maximum, between 103° and 110°. Because of the dangerous levels of heat, a heat advisory remains in effect through Friday but that’ll likely be extended into the weekend.

Thankfully, a cold front is set to move through the area early next week and will bring us relief from the heat we’ve seen all month long. Monday’s cold front should slowly creep through the area. Temperatures Monday may still briefly reach 100° immediately before the front but most should remain in the mid-to-upper 90s. Monday’s front may also kick up a few isolated showers and storms but the rain chances are only near 20%. Once Monday’s front clears the area, temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday should be enjoyable (for late-August) in the mid 90s!

