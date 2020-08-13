Advertisement

Still Hot!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nine of the sixteen 100° days we’ve seen so far in 2020 have come this month and we’re going to continue to add on to the 100° day totals over the next few days. In fact, by tomorrow afternoon, we will meet last year’s 100° total and exceed it on Saturday. High temperatures today, tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday should warm into the triple-digits area wide between 100° and 105°. Heat index values should be, at a maximum, between 103° and 110°. Because of the dangerous levels of heat, a heat advisory remains in effect through Friday but that’ll likely be extended into the weekend.

Thankfully, a cold front is set to move through the area early next week and will bring us relief from the heat we’ve seen all month long. Monday’s cold front should slowly creep through the area. Temperatures Monday may still briefly reach 100° immediately before the front but most should remain in the mid-to-upper 90s. Monday’s front may also kick up a few isolated showers and storms but the rain chances are only near 20%. Once Monday’s front clears the area, temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday should be enjoyable (for late-August) in the mid 90s!

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Three dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
British Transport Police say three people died and six were taken to the hospital with injuries after a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland amid stormy weather.

Weather

Rains cause flooding, evacuations in southwest Arkansas

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Heavy rains brought flooding that forced the evacuation of a retirement center in southwestern Arkansas, but no injuries are reported.

Weather

Hundreds of thousands without power days after Midwest storm

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Hundreds of thousands of residents in Iowa’s three largest cities are without power two days after a rare wind storm hit the Midwest.

7 Day Forecast

Heat Advisory In Effect Through Thursday (At Least...)

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Weather

Powerful storm leaves 2 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
Hundreds of thousands across the Midwest remained without electricity after a powerful storm packing 100 mph winds battered the region.

Weather

Severe flooding displaces scores of thousands in Somalia

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
Severe flooding continues to displace thousands of people in Somalia.

Weather

Strong winds ‘likely’ toppled train in western Oklahoma

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
A National Weather Service meteorologist says it appears “likely” that wind gusts of up to 70 mph caused a BNSF Railways train to derail in western Oklahoma.

Weather

Hurricane Elida now Category 2 off Mexico, no threat to land

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
Hurricane Elida has grown to Category 2 force off Mexico’s northwestern coast, but forecasters say it’s not expected to pose a threat to land.

7 Day Forecast

This Week Summed Up: Hot, Dry, Sunny, Humid

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT