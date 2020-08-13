Advertisement

Suns top Mavs to keep playoff hopes alive, go 8-0 in bubble

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Dallas Mavericks 128-102 on Thursday to keep their playoff hopes alive and finish as the only unbeaten team in the restart.

Dario Saric scored 16 points and Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson each added 15 for the Suns. They will qualify for the play-in series that starts Saturday if Portland loses to Brooklyn later Thursday.

Dallas was already locked into a playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, so the starters played limited minutes. Luka Doncic, who had averaged 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11.3 assists in the bubble, finished with 18 points in just over 13 minutes. Boban Marjanovic, Dallas’ 7-foot-4 reserve center, had 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Sports

UIL: Live TV broadcasts of Texas high school football games OK this fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The University Interscholastic League is allowing live television broadcasts and web streams of high school football games this fall in Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Chopping through a pandemic: Local friends open axe-throwing attraction

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Michelle Irwin and Shawna Latino worked together to open up Stumpy’s Hatchet House in Waco during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Big 12 decides to play, Baylor releases amended football schedule

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown and Tyler Bouldin
The Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday morning that it intends to play this fall and Baylor has released an updated football schedule, but said attendance will be limited.

Sports

Sic ‘Em 365 Radio emerges to feed sports need during pandemic

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT

Latest News

Sports

Sic ‘Em 365 Radio emerges to feed sports need during pandemic

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
David Smoak and his son, Craig, and Paul Catalina departed ESPN Central Texas in March, just days after the coronavirus shut down the sports world

National

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic; Big 12 stays idle

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT
|
A crumbling college football season took a massive hit Tuesday when the Big Ten and Pac-12, two historic and powerful conferences, succumbed to the pandemic and canceled their fall football seasons.

News

Grand jury declines to indict Baylor football player in deadly crash

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Paul J. Gately
A local grand jury has declined to indict a Baylor football player who was charged last fall in connection with a deadly crash on State Highway 6.

Sports

Waco native working to turn Tokyo Olympic dreams into reality

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
One athlete from Waco, Wil London, is hoping to turn Olympic dreams into reality.

Health

Baylor athletics reports 8 active COVID-19 cases

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Baylor Monday reported seven additional cases of COVID-19 involving athletes, raising the total number of positive cases to more than 50.

Sports

Baylor QB voices desire to play despite possible shutdown

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer delivered this tweet Sunday night, voicing his disapproval of the possibility of shutting down college football this fall due to coronavirus health concerns.