Texas couple charged after infant found dead in bucket of tar

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Donna Grabowski, 41, and Roland Grabowski, 42, late Saturday in a Dallas suburb.(Jail photos)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) - A Texas couple have been charged with evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after their infant son was found dead in a bucket of tar.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Donna Grabowski, 41, and Roland Grabowski, 42, late Saturday in a Dallas suburb.

A Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says they refused to cooperate with investigators looking into a report of the 1-week-old’s death.

Capt. Nick Bristow says investigators later found the boy's body in a shed behind the couple's home northeast of Dallas.

They both remained jailed Thursday.

A lawyer for Donna Grabowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (AP) -

