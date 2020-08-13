Advertisement

Trump: Widespread mail-in voting hard without funding USPS

President Donald Trump says he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.
President Donald Trump says he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican president said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that among the sticking points over a new virus relief package were Democrats’ demand for billions of dollars to assist states in protecting the election and to help postal workers process mail-in ballots.

The campaign of Mr. Trump’s Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, jumped on Mr. Trump’s comments, likening the president’s actions to sabotage.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

