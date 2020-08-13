Two injured while changing tire on local highway

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are in the hospital after being hit on the side of the highway just before midnight Wednesday.

Temple police say the man and woman were changing a flat tire on the ramp for Exit 304 on northbound I-35 when they were hit by another vehicle.

After the accident the driver of that vehicle drove off but was later found by police.

Officers say the driver was arrested after showing signs of intoxication.

The two victims were taken to Baylor Scott & White Temple with life threatening injuries.

No other information was made available.

