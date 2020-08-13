Two more Iowans die from storm incidents; 77K without power

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Two more deaths in Iowa have been attributed to the powerful storm that struck Iowa this week.

Poweshiek County Sheriff Thomas Kriegel says 42-year-old woman sitting on her porch in Malcom on Monday was struck by a large tree blown over as the storm moved through, and a 41-year-old electrician who worked for the city of Brooklyn died when he was electrocuted by a power line he was reconnecting.

Earlier in the week officials in Cedar Rapids confirmed a bicyclist had been hit by one of several large trees that fell on a bike path.

An estimated 250,000 Iowans still have no power.(AP) -

