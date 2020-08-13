Two-vehicle crash on local highway leaves one man dead, 2 others critically injured

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police are investigating a two-vehicle highway crash that left a man dead and sent three others to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police identified the victim Thursday as Dade Michael Neujahr, 23.

Neujahr and two others were riding in a Toyota Corolla that was southbound just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 195 when the car’s driver attempted to turn left off the highway onto Chaparral Road, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Thursday afternoon.

The Corolla’s driver failed to yield to a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, which struck the right passenger side of the Toyota, she said.

The Toyota spun onto a grassy area and overturned, Miramontez said.

Neujahr and the other two occupants of the Toyota were taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where Neujahr died just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the Malibu was also taken to Scott & White and was in stable condition, she said.WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.