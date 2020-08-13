UIL: Live TV broadcasts of Texas high school football games OK this fall

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – A temporary suspension of University Interscholastic League rules will allow television broadcasts and web streams of Friday night high school football games during the regular season this fall in Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only web coverage is allowed on Friday Sept. 25, however.

“With prior approval by their school administration, the home team may have one digital webcast transmitted on the internet and one linear telecast on television per game, provided that there is adequate space for the visiting team webcast production,” the guidelines issued Thursday say.

“Webcasts may be on any media platform approved by the school.”

If announcers are provided, they should be “competent and exhibit professionalism,” the guidelines say.

The announcers may not dramatize “any unsportsmanlike conduct, incidents or displays on the part of the participants or fans;” may not offer “destructive criticisms of officials’ decisions,” and may not mention “injuries, unpreventable accidents, or other incidents which may cause any anxiety on the part of the viewers,” the guidelines say.

