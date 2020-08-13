You may experience delay getting your mail. Here’s why

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sweeping changes to the United States Postal Service may affect how quickly customers receive their mail.

In a internal memo, the new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that workers would not be allowed to work overtime. Workers are directed to leave on time even if mail has not been delivered.

"The emphasis is no longer on timely dispatching, getting the mail out and that's troubling to a lot of postal employees," said Charles Tillman, a representative of the Texas Postal Workers Union.

The new changes will also cut hours at various post office locations across the country.

According to a CBS report, the postal service lost a reported $4.5 billion loss in the quarter before the full effects of the Coronavirus outbreak set in.

DeJoy says the changes are to help pull the postal service out of its financial woes.

"We also need to recognize our issues and urgently embrace the changes required to unleash the full range of possibilities," DeJoy said. "and we need to start yesterday. "

DeJoy who is an ally of president Trump has faced criticism since President Trump appointed him to office in June. Democrats like Bernie Sanders have called for DeJoy to resign or be removed from his postion.

On Wednesday, House Oversight and Reform chairwoman Carolyn Maloney of New York introduced the Delivering for America Act to reverse the organizational and structural changes made by Dejoy.

Lawmakers and postal unions have said the timing of the changes is an attempt to destabilize the postal system ahead of the November election where an unprecedented number of Americans are expected to vote by mail.

