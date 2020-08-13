Advertisement

You may experience delay getting your mail. Here’s why

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sweeping changes to the United States Postal Service may affect how quickly customers receive their mail. 

In a internal memo, the new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that workers would not be allowed to work overtime. Workers are directed to leave on time even if mail has not been delivered. 

"The emphasis is no longer on timely dispatching, getting the mail out and that's troubling to a lot of postal employees," said Charles Tillman, a representative of the Texas Postal Workers Union.

The new changes will also cut hours at various post office locations across the country. 

According to a CBS report, the postal service lost a reported $4.5 billion loss in the quarter before the full effects of the Coronavirus outbreak set in.

DeJoy says the changes are to help pull the postal service out of its financial woes. 

"We also need to recognize our issues and urgently embrace the changes required to unleash the full range of possibilities," DeJoy said. "and we need to start yesterday. "

DeJoy who is an ally of president Trump has faced criticism since President Trump appointed him to office in June. Democrats like Bernie Sanders have called for DeJoy to resign or be removed from his postion.

On Wednesday, House Oversight and Reform chairwoman Carolyn Maloney of New York introduced the Delivering for America Act to reverse the organizational and structural changes made by Dejoy.

Lawmakers and postal unions have said the timing of the changes is an attempt to destabilize the postal system ahead of the November election where an unprecedented number of Americans are expected to vote by mail.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sweeping changes to the US Postal Service could mean mail delays for customers

Updated: 51 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

COVID-19: New cases slow, deaths and positivity rate rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The increase in new cases of COVID-19 in Central Texas and around the state has slowed, but death tolls are rising and health officials are concerned that medical resources “that are already stretched will be further stretched” as schools, colleges, and universities resume in-person instruction and the flu season approaches.

News

Hit-and-run sends woman to local hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a woman who was walking her dog in a local neighborhood was struck by a car whose driver didn’t stop.

Health

Area school districts plan what to do if students, teachers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drake Lawson
One of the questions area school officials are wrestling with as they prepare to welcome students back to campus is what to do if students, staff or teachers test positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Local residents face eviction while lawmakers quibble on Capitol Hill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Some area residents were facing the possibility of eviction Wednesday while lawmakers continued to quibble on Capitol Hill about an extension of federal unemployment benefits and other relief.

News

Two indicted for murder in unrelated pair of deadly local shootings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two men were indicted for murder Wednesday in an unrelated pair of deadly local shootings.

Sports

Big 12 decides to play, Baylor releases amended football schedule

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown and Tyler Bouldin
The Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday morning that it intends to play this fall and Baylor has released an updated football schedule, but said attendance will be limited.

News

Students return to class in 7 more Central Texas districts

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Students headed back to class either in-person or online in seven more Central Texas school districts Wednesday.

News

Local police chief steps down after 3 years on the job

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas police chief is stepping down after three years to take the chief’s job in another Texas city.

News

Shooting victim flown to local hospital

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Police are investigating after a late-night shooting that sent the victim to a local hospital.