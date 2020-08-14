Advertisement

9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

This Portland Police Bureau photograph shows a Glock pistol with an extended, high-capacity magazine.
This Portland Police Bureau photograph shows a Glock pistol with an extended, high-capacity magazine.(KOLO)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has thrown out California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines.

The panel's majority ruled Friday that the law banning magazines holding more than 10 bullets violates the constitutional right to bear firearms.

California Rifle & Pistol Association attorney Chuck Michel calls it a huge victory.

The ruling has national implications because other states have similar restrictions.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra did not immediately say if he would ask for a full court review or appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

He also did not say if the state would seek a delay to prevent a buying spree. 

