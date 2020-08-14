Amber Alert issued for 5 missing Texas children

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for five missing Texas children.

Justine Lopez, 10, Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, 9, Jordan Lopez, 4, 11-month-old Jayden Lee Lopez, and Ruben Lopez, Jr., 7, were last seen at around11:25 a.m. Monday in Crystal City.

They’re believed to be with Ruben Lopez, 29, who may be driving a gray 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Texas license MKV2702.

Authorities are also looking for Roxanne Fuentes, 31, in connection with the abduction, according to the alert.

Jolyne Lopez is 4-foot-3, weighs 60 pounds and has black hair and black eyes.

Jordan Lopez is 3-foot-3, weighs about 40 pounds and has black hair and black eyes.

Ruben Lopez is 5-foot-6, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes.

Fuentes is 5-foot-8, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes.

