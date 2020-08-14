Advertisement

Coronavirus can’t stop Gary Blair charity golf tournament

The 17th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic raises money for Special Olympics and for the Fun for All playground in College Station.
The 17th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic tees of at Traditions Golf Club in College Station.
The 17th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic tees of at Traditions Golf Club in College Station.(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A lot of events have been cancelled this year because of the pandemic, but the charity golf tournament run by Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Coach Gary Blair still teed off Friday.

The 17th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic raises money for Special Olympics and for the Fun for All playground in College Station. It’s a park where kids of all abilities can play outside.

There are athletes from the Special Olympics playing with each golf team, but they didn’t come out this year because of COVID-19 concerns.

The charity raised money at a special dinner Thursday night that was also a bit different. “We had a crowd of about 450-500 we usually draw 900, but we had a great crowd,” said Coach Blair.

You can still donate to the charity. Click here to check out their website.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Memorial Service for Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 25 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Politics

Report: Post Office warns Texas, 45 other states about mail voting delays

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
The U.S. Postal Service has sent letters to Texas and 45 other states, warning it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted.

Health

Increase in new area COVID-19 cases slows, but the virus is still claiming lives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The early-summer surge in COVID-19 in Central Texas appeared to be tapering off Friday, but the death toll from the virus continues its slow rise.

News

Amber Alert issued for 5 missing Texas children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for five missing Texas children.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

Latest News

State

Texas woman named in statewide alert still missing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Texas woman named in a statewide alert after her early-morning disappearance was still missing Friday.

News

Region’s largest school district set to resume remote instruction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
The largest school district in Central Texas is set to start the fall term online Monday.

News

Mourners gather in Houston for memorial for slain Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Mourners gathered in Houston Friday for a memorial for slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

News

Good Samaritan struck, killed at scene of minor local highway crash identified

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
A man who was struck and killed while attempting to direct traffic around vehicles involved in a minor crash on a local highway was identified Friday.

Health

Texas eased rules barring visits at nursing homes, but there’s a catch

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A Central Texas man who was hoping to take advantage of eased restrictions on nursing home visits is still waiting to see his mother while the facility in which she lives waits for results from COVID-19 tests performed on residents and staff.

News

Local police K9 fighting for her life

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A drug dog for the Woodway Public Safety Department has fallen ill with a rare immune disorder.