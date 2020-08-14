Advertisement

D-BAT Waco provides Central Texas talent with a place to train

D-BAT(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 13, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When the minor league baseball season canceled due to COVID-19, D-BAT a baseball training facility opened its doors nationwide to all minor league players.

"It was really tough. I mean I was in spring training for about a month, and we were about to start playing our first minor league games, and the next day it was supposed to be our first game and it was just canceled," said Davis Wendzel.

Former Baylor Bear Davis Wendzel, Robinson alum Zacrey Law, and Riesel and UMHB product Landon Dieterich, are all training in the cages of D-BAT Waco.

On July 6, D-BAT's CEO sent out a letter addressed to all minor league professional players offering them free membership for a year at any D-BAT location in the country.

"D-BAT reaching out to minor leaguers has been really a big blessing for us because being in Waco I'd been able to go to Baylor. Now Baylor's shut down all these other facilities are shut down but D-BAT said Wendzel.

The situation has formed an unlikely training group, with Wenzel in the Rangers organization, Law with the Tampa Bay Rays, and Dieterich who just this summer had signed with the Nationals.

All three will welcome the 2021 season with open arms.

