Dangerous Levels of Heat Through The Weekend

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
No matter where you live in Central Texas, you should expect dangerous levels of heat and humidity to last today and through the entire weekend. The entire area is under a heat advisory but McLennan, San Saba, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, and Hill County are under an excessive heat warning. A heat advisory is issued whenever actual temperatures are expected to be between 103° and 105° OR when heat index values reach between 105° to 110° for 2-plus days. An excessive heat warning is when actual temperatures are expected to be above 105° or when heat index values climb to or above 110° for 2-plus days. Morning temperatures today in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm to between 101° and 106° with heat index values between 103° and 110°.

Dangerous temperatures and heat index values continue this weekend as well. Highs Saturday may break the record high of 105° set in 2011 and should range from between 102° to 107° with a heat index as high as 110°. Sunday’s temperatures will be a touch cooler between 100° and 105°. A weak area of low pressure in North Texas could be enough to spark a pop-up afternoon storm Saturday in Central Texas. Rain chances are only near 20% and many will likely stay dry. If a storm were to form late in the day, it could contain some gusty winds. We’re expecting a similar rain chance Sunday as a pop-up storm is possible late in the day. Slightly better rain chances arrive Sunday night into Monday morning as a weak front slowly slips into the area. The front should clear the area before the end of the day and highs next week will be a lot closer to average in the mid 90s.

