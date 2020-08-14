Good Samaritan struck, killed at scene of minor local highway crash identified

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A man who was struck and killed while attempting to direct traffic around vehicles involved in a minor crash on U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 in Killeen was identified Friday as Jakob Aton, 22, of Science Hill, Ky.

Aton died at the scene Wednesday night after a 2015 Chervolet Cruz stuck him at around 8:40 p.m. as he tried to direct traffic around the accident scene at I-14 and the Willow Springs Road overpass, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Friday.

The driver of the Cruz, Washko said, “was unable to avoid a collision.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.