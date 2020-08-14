Advertisement

Good Samaritan struck, killed at scene of minor local highway crash identified

Jakob Aton, 22, of Science Hill, Ky., was struck and killed while trying to direct traffic around vehicles involve in a minor accident.
Jakob Aton, 22, of Science Hill, Ky., was struck and killed while trying to direct traffic around vehicles involve in a minor accident.(Source: Gray News)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A man who was struck and killed while attempting to direct traffic around vehicles involved in a minor crash on U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 in Killeen was identified Friday as Jakob Aton, 22, of Science Hill, Ky.

Aton died at the scene Wednesday night after a 2015 Chervolet Cruz stuck him at around 8:40 p.m. as he tried to direct traffic around the accident scene at I-14 and the Willow Springs Road overpass, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Friday.

The driver of the Cruz, Washko said, “was unable to avoid a collision.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mourners gather in Houston for memorial for slain Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Mourners gathered in Houston Friday for a memorial for slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Health

Texas eased rules barring visits at nursing homes, but there’s a catch

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A Central Texas man who was hoping to take advantage of eased restrictions on nursing home visits is still waiting to see his mother while the facility in which she lives waits for results from COVID-19 tests performed on residents and staff.

News

Local police K9 fighting for her life

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A drug dog for the Woodway Public Safety Department has fallen ill with a rare immune disorder.

News

Two-vehicle crash on local highway leaves one man dead, 2 others critically injured

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Latest News

News

Killeen ISD launches virtual learning center

Updated: 3 hours ago
Killeen ISD launched a new online platform for virtual learning for the upcoming school year

State

Shooting outside Texas motel leaves woman dead, security guard injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A woman is dead and a security guard is hospitalized after a shooting outside of a Texas motel.

News

Woman dies in head-on collision on busy area street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman is dead after a head-on crash on a busy area street.

News

Good News Friday 8-14-2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Celebrating good news across Central Texas for the week of 8-14-2020.

Restaurant Report Card

Restaurant Report Card for August 13, 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
The temperature in the fridge and grime on the equipment caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.

News

Nursing homes: Lag in receiving COVID-19 results

Updated: 18 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six