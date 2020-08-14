Advertisement

Missing 2-year-old found in southern Mexico; returned to mom

A 2-year-old boy abducted in June in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas has been found and returned to his mother.
A 2-year-old boy abducted in June in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas has been found and returned to his mother.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020
MEXICO CITY (AP) - A 2-year-old boy abducted in June in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas has been found and returned to his mother.

San Cristobal de las Casas city councilman Emiliano Villatoro confirmed the recovery of Dylan Esaú via Twitter on Friday.

Dylan was led away from a market where his mother worked by a young girl on June 30.

The search for him led investigators to break up a child trafficking ring and recover 23 children, but not Dylan.

Investigators said at the time that the children were forced to sell trinkets in the streets of the picturesque colonial city and housed in poor conditions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

KWTX News 10 at Six