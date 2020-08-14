Mitt Romney slams politicians attacking mail-in voting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Sen. Mitt Romney says politicians attacking the vote by mail system are threatening global democracy.

He stopped short of criticizing President Donald Trump, who has been openly against an expected surge of mail-in ballots.

Romney said Friday that the United States must stand as an example to more fragile democratic nations to show that elections can be held in a free and fair manner.

He urged the federal government to make every effort to ensure that people are able to vote in the general election this November.

The Republican lawmaker also discussed what he called the threat of an emerging Chinese economy and military.

