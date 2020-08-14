Advertisement

More than 700 fans expected to attend pared-down Elvis vigil

More than 700 fans of rock ‘n' roll icon Elvis Presley have reserved spots to attend a pared-down candlelight vigil marking the anniversary of his death in Memphis, Tennessee.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(AP) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - More than 700 fans of rock ‘n' roll icon Elvis Presley have reserved spots to attend a pared-down candlelight vigil marking the anniversary of his death in Memphis, Tennessee.

Every year, Presley devotees carry candles as they walk past his grave at the house where he died on Aug. 16, 1977.

This year, Graceland has limited the number of people who will be allowed to attend the vigil in person to 720 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Graceland marketing, promotions and events specialist Alicia Dean says all the spots have been filled for this year.

The event also will be livestreamed on Graceland’s web page.

