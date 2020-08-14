Advertisement

Neighborhood shooting sends woman to local hospital with life-threatening injuries

Police, paramedics and firefighters are responding to a report of a shooting and an accident in a North Waco neighborhood.
Police, paramedics and firefighters are responding to a report of a shooting and an accident in a North Waco neighborhood.(Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman who was shot repeatedly Friday evening in a North Waco neighborhood was taken to a local hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported at around 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of North 39th Street.

The 21-year-old woman was driving a vehicle in which the suspect was riding when the suspect, whom witnesses identified as her boyfriend, got out and opened fire, police said.

After the vehicle crashed into a fence, he fired again, police said.

Witnesses said he fled after the shooting.

Reports from the scene indicated officers performed CPR on the victim before paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.

No further details were immediately available.

