Region’s largest school district set to resume remote instruction

By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The Killeen ISD welcomes students back on Monday, but only online, and the district has created a virtual learning center to help.

The platform will host all the resources students and their families need to learn from home for the first few weeks, until in-person learning becomes an option.

Julie Sellers, a teacher with Killeen ISD, said the new system is a lot more interactive than the modeled lessons available in the spring.

Through the virtual learning center, Sellers said, educators can take attendance, access Zoom, set assignments and do small group work.

“It brings the individual teacher back into it, because these first three weeks, we’ve got to establish that connection with them, that personal, emotional connection with them,” Sellers said.

She added it was important for teachers to make the platform and learning as interactive as possible since they will not all be in a classroom together.

The platform allows teachers to record lessons and instructions and upload them, which Sellers said will be just as helpful for students learning in the classroom as for those who are learning at home.

If students have trouble understanding a concept, Sellers said they’re able to go back and review the lesson.

Sellers said she could even see this being used after the pandemic, if students have to miss school.

She said this learning system is closer to what they would get in a classroom.

“So much of our learning now is not paper and pencil, it’s that collaborative piece, and that’s hard when parents say can you send me home the work that they need,” Sellers.

The district resumes in-person instruction on Sept. 8.

