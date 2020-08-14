Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for August 13, 2020

The temperature in the fridge and grime on the equipment caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - Cheddar's Casual Cafe at 4208 Franklin Ave. in Waco got a 90 on a recent inspection.

The refrigerator where tomatoes, blue cheese, spinach dip, shredded cheese, among other foods, are stored was too warm.

Some items were at nearly 60 degrees.

The food was thrown out and a technician was called in.

The kitchen equipment was partially covered with grease and grime buildup.

Clean dishes were stored on a dirty shelf.

The restaurant passed a re-inspection.

Yoshi's at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 95 on a recent inspection.

The biggest issue here were pests.

According to the inspection report, roaches were found.

The restaurant also needed some cleaning.

There will be a follow-up inspection.

Seoul to Go at 2901 West Elms St. in Killeen got a 98 on a recent inspection.

The score wasn’t very low, but the permit was withheld and the restaurant shut down because there was no hot water in the facility, which is needed for washing hands and dishes.

During a follow-up inspection the problem was corrected and the spot is back open for business.

And this week's Clean Plate Award goes to Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers at 801 South Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco.

Forget the turkey legs and chicken thighs.

Crispy fried chicken fingers are a winner.

Texas Toast and that tangy, special Cane’s dipping sauce is the bomb, according to an anonymous customer.

