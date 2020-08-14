Advertisement

Robertson added to Cardinals taxi squad

Kramer Robertson
Kramer Robertson(AP Images)
By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The St. Louis Cardinals added Midway and LSU product Kramer Robertson to their satellite camp in Springfield, Missouri this week.

The Cardinals have had 10 players test positive for COVID-19. They haven’t played a game since July 29. The outbreak has caused the organization to call up players from their taxi squad, and now they are in need of more players to fill those spots.

This brings Kramer Robertson one step closer to the big leagues.

In 2019, Robertson hit .231 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs while playing for the Cardinal’s Double-A and Triple-A affiliates.

