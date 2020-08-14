Shooting outside Texas motel leaves woman dead, security guard injured

DALLAS (AP) - Police in Dallas say a woman was fatally shot by a security guard, who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire outside a northwest Dallas motel.

Officer Tamika Dameron says the unidentified woman was found dead in her vehicle about 10:45 p.m. Thursday and the security officer was found nearby and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Dameron said little is known about what led to the shooting outside a Motel 6 near Dallas’ Love Field Airport and detectives are seeking witnesses.

