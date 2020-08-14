Stars get late goal for 5-4 win over Flames to even series

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Jamie Oleksiak scored with 40 seconds left to get the Dallas Stars even in their best-of-seven playoff series.

The Stars blew a two-goal lead in the third period before the game-winner for a 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames that tied the series at a game each.

Dallas caught Calgary on a line change, and Oleksiak took a pass from Corey Perry to score. Perry also had a power-play goal for the Stars.

Calgary got a short-hander from Tobias Rieder with 7:36 left, and then tied the game on Sam Bennett’s power-play goal with 2:49 left.

