Stocks end mixed on Wall Street after latest run at record

NEW YORK (AP) - After a day of drifting between small gains and losses, major stock indexes ended more or less where they started on Friday, but still notched gains for the week.

The S&P 500 ended down less than 1 point, even though more stocks rose than fell within the benchmark index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended slightly higher.

Stocks wavered after a report showed sales for U.S. retailers strengthened again last month, but by less than economists expected.

The S&P 500 ended with its sixth weekly gain in the last seven after flirting with a record high twice this week.

