Stocks end mixed on Wall Street after latest run at record
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - After a day of drifting between small gains and losses, major stock indexes ended more or less where they started on Friday, but still notched gains for the week.
The S&P 500 ended down less than 1 point, even though more stocks rose than fell within the benchmark index.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended slightly higher.
Stocks wavered after a report showed sales for U.S. retailers strengthened again last month, but by less than economists expected.
The S&P 500 ended with its sixth weekly gain in the last seven after flirting with a record high twice this week.
