Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

(AP) - Mayo Clinic researchers are reporting a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover.

But it's not proof, and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they'll ever get a clear answer.

The new report tracked what happened to 35,000 people given convalescent plasma in hospitals around the country.

There were fewer deaths among those treated early after diagnosis, and among those given large amounts of virus-fighting antibodies.

But other researchers say that can’t prove if plasma or other care the patients received really made the difference, something that requires more rigorous study.

