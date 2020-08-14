Advertisement

Texas eased rules barring visits at nursing homes, but there’s a catch

A Central Texas man who was hoping to take advantage of eased restrictions on nursing home visits is still waiting to see his mother while the facility in which she lives waits for results from COVID-19 tests performed on residents and staff.(NBC15)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - A Central Texas man who was hoping to take advantage of eased restrictions on nursing home visits is still waiting to see his mother while the facility in which she lives waits for results from COVID-19 tests performed on residents and staff.

“It’s tough to see a loved one through a window and you know she’s hurting,” said Raymond Cockrell, whose mother is a long-term care facility in Central Texas.

Cockrell and his siblings haven’t been able to see their mother in person since March.

“We call her on a cellphone and talk to her at the window,” Cockrell said.

Under revised guidelines the Texas Department of State Health Services issued earlier this month, visitation at nursing facilities is now permitted, but is limited to outdoor visits, physical contact between residents and visitors isn’t allowed, and the facility must have had no confirmed COVID-19 cases involving staff members in the past 14 days and must have no active cases involving residents.

Limited indoor and outdoor visitation is permitted at other long-term care facilities under the same conditions and with the use of plexiglass as a barrier during indoor visits.

When he and his sisters went to visit this week he discovered they weren’t able to see her in person because the facility was still waiting on COVID-19 test results for staff and patients.

“My mother had to undergo another test yesterday, and she still hadn’t gotten results back on the one she took 10 days ago,” Cockrell said.

“I spoke with other staff members at the facility and they haven’t gotten theirs either,” he said.

Cockrell says he wasn’t comfortable identifying the facility, but says it’s an issue he’s heard many nursing homes are facing.

“I reached out to the Bell County commissioner who said it takes all long-term care facilities 10 to 14 days to get results back,” he said.

“That’s not right,” he said.

“They are the most endangered population in the state and they aren’t getting test results back in a timely manner.”

Cockrell says he called several other health officials from such agencies as the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, and finally the Capital Area Texas Regional Advisory Council.

Ultimately he says their answers weren’t good enough.

“Bottom line they had no answer for me,” says Cockrell.

“My last resort was that I emailed Gov. Abbott,” he says.

Cockrell wrote the Texas governor an email asking him to try to speed up the testing for nursing homes.

As of Thursday afternoon he had yet to hear back.

“If it was your mother I would like to think you would want results back within 14 days,” Cockrell said.

COVID-19 Information, Links and Resources

