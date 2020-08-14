Advertisement

Tropical Storm Josephine remains weak in Atlantic Ocean

Josephine is just barely holding on to its tropical storm status as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean as the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - Josephine continues to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status as it travels across the Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Friday that Josephine has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Tropical storms have maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph. Josephine is located about 575 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Josephine was the earliest tenth Atlantic named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Jose, which formed Aug. 22, 2005.

Only Hanna and Isaias have developed into hurricanes so far this year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

