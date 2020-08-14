Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is dodging the question of whether he supports QAnon, a convoluted, right-wing, pro-Trump conspiracy theory.

A reporter asked the president about the theory at a White House briefing Friday after Trump tweeted his congratulations to a QAnon-supporting Republican candidate.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won her House primary runoff in Georgia this week, has called the theory “something worth listening to and paying attention to.”

Trump praised her as a “future Republican Star.” Trump says Greene “won by a lot” and “had a tremendous victory. So absolutely, I did congratulate her.”

