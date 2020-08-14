Two more area residents died of COVID-19

(KWTX) - Another McLennan County resident has died of COVID-19, increasing the virus’ death toll to 71.

Health officials reported the death of the 72-year-old man Friday afternoon.

Another 48 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county.

Forty eight patients were hospitalized, 14 on ventilators.

State health officials, meanwhile, reported another death Friday in Coryell County.

