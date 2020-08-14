UMHB adds women’s beach volleyball as varsity sport

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor athletic department will expand to 16 programs with the addition of women’s beach volleyball, the university announced Friday. The new program will begin recruiting in the fall of 2021 with the first competitions slated for the spring of 2022.

Cru Head Volleyball Coach Mark Pryor will also serve as head coach of UMHB’s newest program as he begins to build the first NCAA Division III women’s beach volleyball program in the state of Texas. The sport has been growing in Texas over the last few years and UMHB will have a variety of options for scheduling with the increasing numbers of programs in the region.

“We will be able to compete against programs at all levels,” Pryor said. “We have opportunities to compete against NCAA DI, DII, DIII, NAIA, and even junior college programs within our region. With the Southland Conference (Division I) beginning the sport a few years ago, as well as Lone Star programs (Division II) adding it, this allows us to play a tough regional schedule that will give the student-athletes a great competitive experience, while allowing them to not miss multiple days of class due to travel to and from matches. With the NCAA and AVCA now hosting national championships for beach volleyball, it shows that there is a large amount of national interest in the sport, and a desire to see it grow.”

The American Southwest Conference does not sponsor beach volleyball as a conference sport, so the Cru will compete as an independent, similar to UMHB’s acrobatics and tumbling team. The NCAA sponsors a joint championship in women’s beach volleyball with nearly 100 member schools now sponsoring the sport. There are also 25 NAIA schools sponsoring beach volleyball programs and the new Cru beach volleyball team could help attract 12 or more new students to campus next year.

“We are excited about adding women’s beach volleyball as a varsity sport,” UMHB Vice-President for Athletics Randy Mann said. “We have watched the sport grow in Texas over the last few years and it should be a great addition to Cru Athletics.”

“This is a great opportunity for our university to attract quality student-athletes in a growing sport,” Pryor said. “With the growth of collegiate beach volleyball programs nationally, as well as the amount of high school athletes competing in this emerging sport regionally, it really seemed like a great match with our university.”

