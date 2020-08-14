Advertisement

US retail sales regain pre-virus pace but slowdown is likely

Americans increased their retail purchases by 1.2% in July, with solid gains in appliances and clothing, restoring sales to their level before the viral pandemic erupted in March. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Americans increased their retail purchases by 1.2% in July, with solid gains in appliances and clothing, restoring sales to their level before the viral pandemic erupted in March. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(KY3)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Americans increased their retail purchases by 1.2% in July, with solid gains in appliances and clothing, restoring sales to their level before the viral pandemic erupted in March.

Sales at retail stores and restaurants have now risen for three straight months, after enormous plunges in March and April, when the pandemic suddenly shuttered businesses and paralyzed the economy.

Still, much of that spending has been fueled by government relief spending that had put more money in people’s pockets but has since expired.

With Americans’ overall income likely shrinking, economists expect a potential drop in spending and a weakening of economic growth.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

S&P 500 again flirts with record high but closes just below

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
The S&P 500 again crossed above its record high but closed just below that level for the second day in a row.

Business

American Airlines considers cutting flights to many smaller cities

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
|
American Airlines is considering dropping flights to up to 30 smaller U.S. cities this fall.

Business

EPA expected to undo methane leak rule for oil, gas industry

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
|
President Donald Trump’s administration is expected to undo Obama-era rules designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines.

Business

US jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
The number of laid-off workers applying for unemployment aid fell below 1 million for the first time since the pandemic intensified in March, though applications remain at an extraordinarily high level.

Latest News

Business

Business lobby raises concerns over Trump payroll tax break

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
|
The nation’s leading business group is raising serious concerns about President Donald Trump’s move to defer Social Security payroll taxes for American workers.

Business

Stocks rebound on Wall Street, S&P 500 trades above record

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
The S&P 500 briefly traded above its record closing high Wednesday, nearly erasing the last of the historic losses it took due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Business

CEO in scheme that left workers without paychecks pleads

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
The former head of a payroll company pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges related to a scheme that caused more than $100 million in losses to banks and businesses and left thousands of workers at small businesses without paychecks.

Business

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year.

Business

Ford recalls midsize SUVs to fix possible brake fluid leaks

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
Ford is recalling more than 558,000 midsize SUVs in North America because the brakes may not work properly.

Business

US consumer prices rose 0.6% in July, matching June uptick

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
|
U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continued to rise.