Advertisement

US West faces reckoning over water but avoids cuts for now

Projections for water levels in two massive lakes in the U.S. West are expected to remain high enough to avert severe cuts in states that rely on the Colorado River.
Projections for water levels in two massive lakes in the U.S. West are expected to remain high enough to avert severe cuts in states that rely on the Colorado River.(KKCO)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Projections for water levels in two massive lakes in the U.S. West are expected to remain high enough to avert severe cuts in states that rely on the Colorado River.

Despite the optimistic forecast, water officials say there's no time to waste to prepare for a drier future as climate change and prolonged drought shrink the amount of water available for cities and farms.

With a combination of conservation and alternative sources, officials hope they can avoid painful cuts to their water supply from the river that serves 40 million people in seven states.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Dangerous Levels of Heat Through The Weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Excessive & Dangerous Heat Wave Continues

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Two more Iowans die from storm incidents; 77K without power

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT
|
Two more deaths in Iowa have been attributed to the powerful storm that struck Iowa this wee

Weather

Southwest will bake through coming weekend

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT
|
Excessive heat is expected across the U.S. Southwest into early next week, with forecasters warning of temperatures over 110 degrees in desert cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Latest News

Weather

Tropical Storm Josephine forms; no warnings in effect

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT
|
Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, making it the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

7 Day Forecast

Still Hot!

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:05 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Three dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT
|
British Transport Police say three people died and six were taken to the hospital with injuries after a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland amid stormy weather.

Weather

Rains cause flooding, evacuations in southwest Arkansas

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT
|
Heavy rains brought flooding that forced the evacuation of a retirement center in southwestern Arkansas, but no injuries are reported.

Weather

Hundreds of thousands without power days after Midwest storm

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
Hundreds of thousands of residents in Iowa’s three largest cities are without power two days after a rare wind storm hit the Midwest.

7 Day Forecast

Heat Advisory In Effect Through Thursday (At Least...)

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update