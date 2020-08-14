Advertisement

Woman dies in head-on collision on busy area street

A head-on crash Thursday night on West Lakeshore Drive in Waco left a woman dead. (File)
A head-on crash Thursday night on West Lakeshore Drive in Waco left a woman dead. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A head-on crash Thursday night on West Lakeshore Drive in Waco left a woman dead.

The 55-year-old woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was driving east on Lake Shore in a Ford F-150 shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday when the pickup crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a GMC Yukon, Officer Garen Bynum said.

The woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The driver of the Yukon received minor injuries, Bynum said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

