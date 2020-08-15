Advertisement

10 year-old female struck by car in critical condition

Chief Michael Hatton, Nolanville PD says “they found a 10 year old female that had been struck by a vehicle.”
Chief Michael Hatton, Nolanville PD says “they found a 10 year old female that had been struck by a vehicle.”(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A 39 year-old male is in the Bell County jail after allegedly striking a 10 year-old female child with their vehicle Friday around 8:14 p.m. in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway and S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen, Texas.

Chief Michael Hatton, Nolanville PD says “they found a 10 year old female that had been struck by a vehicle.”

Investigating officers say “they also observed a disabled black in color vehicle approximately 800 feet from the female. While the child was being attended to by Central Bell Fire and Rescue, officers located the driver and placed him into custody.”

The child was transported by ambulance to McLane’s Children’s Hospital and was reported to be in critical condition at the time of the press release.

The driver of the black vehicle, “a 39 year old male, was taken by officers to Seton Medical Center for a medical checkup and then transported to the Bell County Jail for processing.”

Additional charges are pending once toxicology results are returned from the DPS Lab says Chief Hatton.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Old Hillcrest Hospital to be demolished

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Baylor Scott & White Health has decided to demolish the old Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

News

Soldier From North Texas Dies During Training At Fort Hood

Updated: 13 hours ago
A National Guard soldier from North Texas died Thursday during training at Fort Hood

News

Man accused of fatally shooting woman charged with murder; victim identified

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A woman who was shot repeatedly Friday evening in a a local residential neighborhood suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

News

UMHB students share experiences with discrimination on Instagram

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Some University of Mary Hardin-Baylor students are sharing stories of discrimination they’ve experienced at the school on an anonymous Instagram page.

Latest News

News

"dearUMHB" Instagram page takes off

Updated: 15 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

Local mother of 3 learns to live with heart condition amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local mother of three who quarantined with two of her children while the third along with her husband and mother-in-law recovered from COVID-19 after a ski trip, is learning to live with a heart condition amid the pandemic.

News

Thousands attend memorial service for Vanessa Guillen in Houston

Updated: 15 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Woman with heart condition talks about her journey

Updated: 16 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Amber Alert issued for 5 missing Texas children discontinued

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for five missing Texas children.

News

Woman dies in head-on collision on busy area street

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman is dead after a head-on crash on a busy area street.