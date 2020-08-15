10 year-old female struck by car in critical condition

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A 39 year-old male is in the Bell County jail after allegedly striking a 10 year-old female child with their vehicle Friday around 8:14 p.m. in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway and S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen, Texas.

Chief Michael Hatton, Nolanville PD says “they found a 10 year old female that had been struck by a vehicle.”

Investigating officers say “they also observed a disabled black in color vehicle approximately 800 feet from the female. While the child was being attended to by Central Bell Fire and Rescue, officers located the driver and placed him into custody.”

The child was transported by ambulance to McLane’s Children’s Hospital and was reported to be in critical condition at the time of the press release.

The driver of the black vehicle, “a 39 year old male, was taken by officers to Seton Medical Center for a medical checkup and then transported to the Bell County Jail for processing.”

Additional charges are pending once toxicology results are returned from the DPS Lab says Chief Hatton.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.