Advertisement

Area County announces one death and 26 new cases due to COVID-19

26 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday in McLennan County, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,322. (photo- CDC)
26 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday in McLennan County, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,322. (photo- CDC)(CDC)
By STAFF
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The COVID-19 death toll rose Saturday in Central Texas as McLennan County reported the death of a Hispanic female, aged 68 increasing the county’s death toll to 72.

26 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,322.  There are 1,742 estimated active cases, and 3,508 estimated cases who have recovered.

46 cases are hospitalized and of the 46 hospitalized, 33 cases are McLennan County residents. 12 cases are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

LIVE: President Trump holds news conference in New Jersey

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The trend worries health experts who fear that Texas risks flying blind into the fall if it doesn't increase testing.

Coronavirus

More than 2,000 students, teachers and staff in quarantine after start of school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Coronavirus outbreaks at schools in five states have forced students from classrooms and temporarily closed some schools.

Health

Old Hillcrest Hospital to be demolished

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Baylor Scott & White Health has decided to demolish the old Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

Health

Local mother of 3 learns to live with heart condition amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local mother of three who quarantined with two of her children while the third along with her husband and mother-in-law recovered from COVID-19 after a ski trip, is learning to live with a heart condition amid the pandemic.

Latest News

Health

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Mayo Clinic researchers are reporting a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover.

Health

Increase in new area COVID-19 cases slows, but the virus is still claiming lives

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
The early-summer surge in COVID-19 in Central Texas appeared to be tapering off Friday, but the death toll from the virus continues its slow rise.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Region’s largest school district set to resume remote instruction

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
|
By Hannah Hall
The largest school district in Central Texas is set to start the fall term online Monday.

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

Coronavirus

Rural families without internet face tough choice on school

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.