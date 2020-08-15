Area County announces one death and 26 new cases due to COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The COVID-19 death toll rose Saturday in Central Texas as McLennan County reported the death of a Hispanic female, aged 68 increasing the county’s death toll to 72.

26 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,322. There are 1,742 estimated active cases, and 3,508 estimated cases who have recovered.

46 cases are hospitalized and of the 46 hospitalized, 33 cases are McLennan County residents. 12 cases are on ventilators.

