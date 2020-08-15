Advertisement

Dangerous Heat Continues......Before A Cold Front Saves Us!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Dangerous heat continues through the early evening hours with temperatures over 100 and Heat Indices between 105-110. We’ll still be in the low 90′s around midnight, only cooling to around 80° to start your Sunday. We heat up fast Sunday with temperatures in the mid 90′s by late morning, getting to around 105° again for highs with Heat Indices pushing 110° again.

Luckily a cold front arrives Sunday night, and this will bring a few showers to the area. But the best part is that we’ll be down into the mid 90′s for Monday. The Heat Index will still be around 100° on Monday, but the humidity will drop off more for mid-week. We’ll have a few spotty showers on Wednesday and Thursday as a small disturbance passes by, but otherwise we’ll be dry heading towards next weekend with highs in the upper 90′s.

