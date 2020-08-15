Endangered Missing person alert for young man diagnosed with intellectual disabilities

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The San Antonio police released the following:

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Logan William Dolphin, diagnosed with an intellectual disability, white, male, 22 years old, 5′08″, 142 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, and a scar across the back of his head.

The endangered missing person was last seen at 6:30 AM, 08/14/2020 at 3333 Research Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78235.

Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to HIS own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

