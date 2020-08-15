Advertisement

Endangered Missing person alert for young man diagnosed with intellectual disabilities

Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to HIS own health and safety. (photo- San Antonio Police)
Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to HIS own health and safety. (photo- San Antonio Police)(San Antonio Police)
By STAFF
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The San Antonio police released the following:

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Logan William Dolphin, diagnosed with an intellectual disability, white, male, 22 years old, 5′08″, 142 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, and a scar across the back of his head.

The endangered missing person was last seen at 6:30 AM, 08/14/2020 at 3333 Research Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78235.

Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to HIS own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Killeen: NAACP hosts voter registration

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The NAACP branch in Killeen hosted multiple voter registration events all across the city Saturday morning.

News

10 year-old female struck by car in critical condition

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 39 year-old male is in the Bell County jail after allegedly striking a 10 year-old female child with their vehicle Friday around 8:14 p.m. in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway and S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen, Texas.

Health

Old Hillcrest Hospital to be demolished

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Baylor Scott & White Health has decided to demolish the old Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

News

Soldier From North Texas Dies During Training At Fort Hood

Updated: 20 hours ago
A National Guard soldier from North Texas died Thursday during training at Fort Hood

Latest News

News

Man accused of fatally shooting woman charged with murder; victim identified

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A woman who was shot repeatedly Friday evening in a a local residential neighborhood suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

News

UMHB students share experiences with discrimination on Instagram

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Some University of Mary Hardin-Baylor students are sharing stories of discrimination they’ve experienced at the school on an anonymous Instagram page.

News

"dearUMHB" Instagram page takes off

Updated: 23 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

Local mother of 3 learns to live with heart condition amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local mother of three who quarantined with two of her children while the third along with her husband and mother-in-law recovered from COVID-19 after a ski trip, is learning to live with a heart condition amid the pandemic.

News

Thousands attend memorial service for Vanessa Guillen in Houston

Updated: 23 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Woman with heart condition talks about her journey

Updated: 23 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six