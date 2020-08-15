Advertisement

Gotta Get Through The Dangerous Heat this Weekend before Some Relief Comes

By Brady Taylor
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
No matter where you live in Central Texas, you should expect dangerous levels of heat and humidity through the entire weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature temperatures 100°-110° and the humidity will make it feel like 110° if the thermometer doesn’t read it. This will be some of the most extreme heat we’ve seen since 2018. Dangerous temperatures and heat index values continue this weekend as well. Highs Saturday may break the record high of 105° set in 2011 and should range from between 102° to 107° with a heat index as high as 110°. Sunday’s temperatures will be a touch cooler between 100° and 105°.

A weak area of low pressure in North Texas could be enough to spark a pop-up afternoon storm Saturday in Central Texas. There could be a pop-up storm on Saturday, but most will be dry. The better chance for rain comes Sunday evening into Monday. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible for the second-half Sunday and possibly again on Monday. Some models have Monday looking fairly wet while others keep Monday drier. We will have to track this over the weekend and may fine tune rain chances, so check back for the latest details!

Either way the rain chances go, this front should clear the area before the end of the day and highs next week will be a lot closer to average in the mid 90s! That’s something to look forward to!

