Killeen: NAACP hosts voter registration

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The NAACP branch in Killeen hosted multiple voter registration events all across the city Saturday morning.

Visitors were welcome to register to vote while socially distanced.

All information given will be taken to the Bell County elections office for official documentation.

Organizer Danielle Jackson-Thomas says whether it’s local elections or Presidential election in November, it’s important to encourage people to register, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If we have one voter come out and register, that would be great for me, personally,” she said.

“Every vote counts and we don’t care how you vote. We just want to make sure you have your say.”

Thomas says the NAACP will continue to plan safe registrations over the coming months.

Anyone interested in finding out more info can visit the Bell County elections office website.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.