Local mother of 3 learns to live with heart condition amid COVID-19 pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Haley Griffis of Waco, a mother of three who quarantined with two of her children while the third, along with her husband and mother-in-law, recovered from COVID-19 after a ski trip is learning to live with a heart condition amid the pandemic.

Jud Griffis, 40, his mother Marlene, and the couple’s daughter Caroline, 7, came down with the virus in March.

While they recovered in Marlene’s home, Haley, son Rhett and Caroline’s twin sister JoJo, hunkered down at the family’s home across the street.

Haley called it “pretty much a worst case scenario,” and it was, given that she had just recently been diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

In the months since, all members of the family have recovered, but concerns remain about Haley’s heart condition.

"We decided that the best route was a more permanent defibrillator," she said.

Dr. Timothy Ball with Ascension Providence Hospital, who performed surgery on Haley’s heart, says putting in the defibrillator was a success.

"Having an automatic device in there that will fix any problem is a great thing," Ball said.

"It gives them peace of mind and they know it's going to work," he said.

While Haley is a little more at ease now, she still urges everyone to take the virus seriously.

"If we can all just wear our masks and keep our germs to ourselves we will all be a lot safer," she said.

“You never know if you around someone who is at risk,” she says.

