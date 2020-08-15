Old Hillcrest Hospital to be demolished

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been around for 100 years...but its days are numbered.

Baylor Scott & White Health has decided to demolish the old Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

Officials say they’ve worked for years to try to re-purpose the facility and find a buyer, however, especially considering the current economic climate, they’ve run out of options.

“This has been a very difficult decision of the emotional piece, but also the stewardship piece,” said Glenn Robinson, Former President of Baylor Scott & White Health. “As we have looked for a developer, we have looked for buyers, we have had a number of people that have come and had great ideas, but the reality is the building is so big so that, many times, it was far larger than any project that many people had dreamed up.”

“The economics of it just would not work,” he said.

In addition to that, Robinson said the hospital is continuing to spend about $750,000 a year to maintain the facility.

“Almost every American hospital has received a very big blow from COVID from a financial standpoint, and then on top of that, the unemployment piece--we have had a growing number of uninsured people in our community, and that’s still part of our mission and our ministry to take care of them, so the money that we’ll be saving will be used to continue to care for the community the way in which we have in the past,” said Robinson. “We’ve (also) been hurt because of the additional cost it has taken to prepare our facilities and to take care of our communities, taking care of COVID patients is very expensive, and then many of our hospitals had to dial back on our elective procedures that really drive the revenue at hospitals.”

“In this day and time, it just makes no sense for the health system to continue to spend that very precious operating money in being able to take care of that facility,” he said.

Robinson, who is now a special advisor to BSW Health, says, as a community partner, it’s the right thing to do.

“It’s not where we wanted it to go, but if we can’t have some good facility there, then the right thing for the community is to take it down,” said Robinson. “So we’re very excited about being able to prepare that land for the next development, whatever that may be.”

Built in 1920, the hospital carries a century of memories.

“It really does hold a special place in many people’s hearts as they think about loved ones who were cared for there, patients that received surgery there, life-saving care there through our trauma center through all those years, and then of course the OB piece, the obstetrics piece, is very special,” said Robinson. “A lot of babies in McLennan County and the greater surrounding area in Central Texas, many people have deep ties to this hospital and it’s emotional, it’s tough to think about the history that’s there.”

While tough, Robinson says it’s also exciting.

“It’s exciting to think about what we can do as a health care system to be able to take that building down and then turn that back into green space and serve it up to the next entity that may come along to develop 14 acres in that very important neighborhood here in Waco,” said Robinson.

The hospital stopped caring for patients at the Herring campus in 2016--ever since then, the building has sat mostly vacant minus a ministry of BSW.

“It continued to be the home of Faith In Action, and that is for equipment to be re-purposed, medical supplies to be sent around the world on medical mission trips and to support hospitals in far away countries,” said Robinson.

The ministry is now moving to a BSW office building across the street.

The public will have more than a year to say their ‘goodbyes’; the 14-month demolition starts Monday.

Robinson said, because the facility has asbestos and several additions have been constructed to supplement the original building, no implosion is scheduled.

The site is currently being appraised to go on the market.

