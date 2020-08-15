Soldier From North Texas Dies During Training At Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (CBS NEWS) - A National Guard soldier from North Texas died Thursday during training at Fort Hood, officials said.

Officials said Sgt. Bradley Moore, 36, of Mansfield was a noncommissioned officer with the Texas Army National Guard. He died while “conducting land navigation training,” according to officials.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss of one of our Soldiers,” Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the Adjutant General for Texas, said. “The military is a family, and the entire Texas National Guard mourns with Sgt. Moore’s loved ones left behind.”

The cause of death was not immediately released, but officials do not suspect foul play.

Moore’s death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 CBS NEWS. All rights reserved.