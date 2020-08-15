Advertisement

Soldier From North Texas Dies During Training At Fort Hood

A National Guard soldier from North Texas died Thursday during training at Fort Hood
Fort Hood Gate
Fort Hood Gate
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (CBS NEWS) - A National Guard soldier from North Texas died Thursday during training at Fort Hood, officials said.

Officials said Sgt. Bradley Moore, 36, of Mansfield was a noncommissioned officer with the Texas Army National Guard. He died while “conducting land navigation training,” according to officials.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss of one of our Soldiers,” Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the Adjutant General for Texas, said. “The military is a family, and the entire Texas National Guard mourns with Sgt. Moore’s loved ones left behind.”

The cause of death was not immediately released, but officials do not suspect foul play.

Moore’s death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 CBS NEWS. All rights reserved.

