UMHB students share experiences with discrimination on Instagram

Some University of Mary Hardin-Baylor students are sharing stories of discrimination they’ve experienced at the school on an anonymous Instagram page. (UMHB photo/file)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Some University of Mary Hardin-Baylor students are sharing stories of discrimination they’ve experienced at the school on an anonymous Instagram page called dearUMHB.

The page is similar to other pages such as dearBaylor started by students at other universities.

Dear UMHB was started on July 12 by an anonymous UMHB student.

Since then the page has grown to more than a thousand followers more than 30 student stories have been shared on it.

Students privately share their stories to the anonymous account operator.

The account operator then anonymously shares the students’ stories on the page.

“This is a platform for change,” said the page’s creator.

“It is not a platform to make UMHB look like a bad place. Sadly the injustices that happen here happen at universities all over the country.”

Glenda Martin, a senior nursing student at UMHB, recently shared her story without anonymity to the page.

In the post she said she was “inappropriately touched and taken advantage of” during a clinical.

She said while she reported the issue to the university’s Title IX office, but was unsatisfied with their response.

“I was forced to sit in front of a male administrator and re-describe the painful details of the event in order to report it,” Martin said.

“This should not have been allowed or expected of me or any other survivor for that matter especially since there are female administrators that could have easily substituted.”

She also said she was not offered any counseling and was not updated on the investigation.

In a statement to News Ten, UMHB urged students to report incidents through the official university channels.

“When students report a concern to UMHB using these avenues and choose to include their contact information, we always respond. We provide the students with information, options, choices, and supportive resources,” the statement said.

“The university does not respond to anonymous social media posts or letters.”

UMHB statement

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

